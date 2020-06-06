How these reports helped people amid the gloom and despair caused by the pandemic

Hannah O'Reilly seen here at Sheikh Zayed Grand MosqueImage Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: At Gulf News we not only keep you updated with the latest coronavirus related news, analysis and advice, we also make a difference to the lives of people who are distress because of the pandemic. Here are ten recent instances where our stories have had a positive impact.

Eula at her Mankool house with Good Samaritans Alessandra Rocchi (left) and Elda Plani Image Credit: Supplied

1) Filipina’s surgery put on hold as dad tests positive for coronavirus (May 9)

Eula Cynthia Enoc, 26, underwent a successful skull restoration surgery on June 3 after several readers stepped forward to fund her treatment. A British expat pitched in with Dh60,000 while a special needs centre offered free speech and occupational and therapies. The former assistant teacher at a Dubai school is making steady recovery.

Sharjah Skyline Image Credit: Gulf News archives

2) Sharjah: 6 siblings orphaned as both parents die from coronavirus (May 19)

His Highness Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman takes the orphans under his wings by offereing to pay all living, educational and social expenses of the children aged between four and 16 years. Several charities also come to their aid.

Hannah O'Reilly seen here at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Image Credit: Supplied

3) Pregnant Dubai resident stranded in US without medical insurance (March 24)

Hannah O’Reilly, returned to the UAE within five days of our report. The 29-year-old American teacher was visiting the States to see her family but got stranded due to COVID-19 flight restrictions.

Two Afghan sisters Farishta, 9 (right) and Nadira, 6, with Consul General of Afghanistan Masood Azizi Image Credit: Supplied

4) Can anyone drive these siblings to Al Ain Hospital? (May 18)

Last month we highlighted the plight of Farishta, 9, and Naidra, 6, who suffer from thalassemia but missed their doctor’s appointment as both their parents were stranded overseas. Moved by our report, Afghanistan Consul General Masood Azizi made immediate arrangements to fly them back. He also visited the sisters at a house in Sharjah where they were being looked after by a relative.

The Dhalla family in happier days, left to right: Hadiya, Mustafa, Sabeena and Inayat Ali Image Credit: Supplied

5) Home-alone Dubai girl mourns dad’s death (May 3)

Hadiya, 17, was left devastated when her dad Inayat Ali’s died from coronavirus in Tanzania. She had no one to console her as her mum Sabeena Dhalla was stranded in London at that time. Mum and daughter had an emotional reunion at Dubai Aiport after UAE authorities flew back Sabeena who’s now at her Al Ghusais home with Hadiya having spend 14 days in quarantine at a Dubai Hotel.

Rana Mukerjee with his wife Tetyana Polunina and baby girl Tara Image Credit: Supplied

6) Indian man, pregnant wife stranded at Abu Dhabi airport due to coronavirus (March 17)

Rana Mukherjee and Ukrainian Tetyana Poulina who spend a night at the airport were able to Bengaluru after the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi issued a one month emergency visa to Poulina. The couple welcomed their first baby, Tara, on May 28.

Jessica Sirenio, who once owned a fashion boutique in City Walk is today stranded in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert

7) Italian woman can’t stay home because she hasn’t got one (March 30)

Readers opened their hearts and homes for former boutique owner Jessica Sirenio who has fallen on hard times. A hotel gave her a free stay while several individuals came to her aid with financial and moral support.

Miha Zaheer Image Credit: Supplied

8) Dubai-based Indian couple desperate to bring back daughter stranded in Frankfurt (March 20)

Arshad and Urvi Zaheer were reunited with daughter Milha, a student at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. Milha was stuck at Frankfurt Airport in Germany after she was not allowed to board the connecting flight to Dubai due to entry restrictions in the UAE.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Indian nationals being repatriated Image Credit: Supplied

9) Goans in the UAE seek direct repatriation flight to their state (May 12)

The first batch of 149 stranded Goans flew out from Dubai to Dabolim International Airport in Goa on June 1 under the third phase of India’s Vande Bharat Mission.

Indian jobseekers stranded in Dubai, left to right: Mukesh Kumar, Danish, Haider Ali and Asgher were four among 22 stranded Image Credit: Supplied

10) Workers stuck in UAE feel betrayed by their governments (April 11)

Local charity Dar Al Ber and several individuals came to the rescue of 22 Indian jobseekers who were rendered broke and homeless in Sharjah. Dar Al Ber provided them daily food rations while some Good Samaritans paid for their accommodataion and arranged flight tickets enabling them to return home.