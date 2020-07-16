Abu Dhabi: Hotels in Abu Dhabi can start reopening their swimming pools to guests again from Thursday, after a circular from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi), gave the go ahead.
Swimming pools, which have been shut until now as part of the emirate’s COVID-19 safety measures, can reopen according to the DCT Abu Dhabi, subject to hotels fulfilling all precautionary and preventative guidelines.
Hotel establishments will also be visited by DCT Abu Dhabi inspectors to ensure their compliance, with legal measures to be imposed on any establishment that does not stick to the laid out guidelines.
The reopening of swimming pools according to the DCT Abu Dhabi also comes as part of its efforts to support the emirate’s tourism industry, with the latest announcement following many others as part of the emirate’s gradual reopening of its leisure sector.