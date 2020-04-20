Indian missions deliver food and medicines to the needy Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai/Abu Dhabi: Needy Indians struggling for food during the COVID-19 pandemic are being assisted by Indian missions in the UAE which are providing free meals to hundreds of them directly and with the community’s support.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai have also asked Indians in need of food to seek help by emailing their details to the missions.

The Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul on Thursday tweeted from the consulate’s Twitter handle: “I am happy that several community members have expressed their wish to support those in need for food. Consulate will coordinate this, those in need can send requests to labour.dubai@mea.gov.in Please do give sufficient time.”

On Monday, the mission posted photos of food distribution along with the following tweets.

“Our Consulate has been providing food to the needy Indians directly and through community organisations and Indian associations for past several days. 1500 people were given food packets in last two days.”

“The areas we covered for delivery of food today were Sonapur (320), Sharjah various people (200), Ajman (70) and about 100 people in Bur Dubai, Karama and Al Qusais.”

When contacted, Vipul told Gulf News on Monday that the mission had received requests from some community members seeking help for food and also offers from other community members to provide support to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the current difficult situation because of COVID-19, we have undertaken to coordinate delivery of food to the needy Indians in Dubai and northern emirates. In the past few weeks, we as the consulate and together with the community have supported about 3500 people for their food requirements with food packets or provisions,” he said.

He said those who benefitted include people in quarantine and stranded workers.

“We are making use of the Indian Community Welfare Fund when the consulate is providing provisions. Our job is more of coordination when the support for food is provided by the community. We thank the various community groups and associations and some individuals supporting the community during this difficult time.”

Neeraj Agrawal, consul for Press, Information and Culture told Gulf News that the mission has received support from the Dubai chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Rajasthan Business and Professional Group, the committees of Gurudwara and temples and some individuals.

Procedures to seek help

Explaining the procedures for seeking help, Agrawal said, those in need of food should email their details including name, passport number, mobile number and location at labour.dubai@mea.gov.in.

“Workers can write to us in their vernacular languages also. They can write the needs of one group in a single mail with details of each member of the group. Families in need can also send email.”

Agrawal said the mission had also provided medicines to 36 needy Indians.

“Medicines are provided on a means-tested basis. Deserving applicants can email details at com.dubai@mea.gov.in,” he said.

He added that details are sought through emails for documenting them for official purposes.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has shared its email help.abudhabi@mea.gov.in asking those in need of food to share their details.

“Together we will overcome! Embassy officials today handed over food provisions for one month to 59 Indian workers at the ACTCO labour camp in the Mussafah area of Abu Dhabi. This was in continuation of the provisions given to them on March 25,” the mission said in a Tweet on Sunday.

How needy Indians in UAE can seek help