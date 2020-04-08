Dubai: In support of government efforts to ensure the health and safety of the community under the current circumstances, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has provided spaces at the Al Ras Library, which is part of Dubai Public Libraries, to set up a field centre to conduct screening tests for COVID-19, in coordination with Dubai Police and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). This step comes within the framework of supporting the efforts taken in the Emirate to develop methods and mechanisms for early and rapid detection of the virus to limit its spread.

In cooperation with Dubai Police and DHA, Dubai Culture provided parking spaces in Al Ras Library to establish a field inspection centre as well as granted access and use to other parts of the library, including the area that had previously been used as a classification and provisioning centre that had only recently been moved to Al Rashidiya Public Library. Dubai Culture said that due to the location of the library in Deira, which is considered one of the oldest areas in the emirate and home for a large population, the library would best serve to relieve people from the need to continuously visit hospitals and medical centres to get their tests done. Samples of COVID-19 will be collected and sent to central laboratories affiliated with the DHA.