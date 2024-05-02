Question: I worked for a company for five years outside the UAE. The company has signed a declaration with me stating that I have received all my rights for the period in which I worked for the company durinjg this period, but I have not received anything. A month ago, the company fired me and refused to give me my end-of-service benefits for the period in which I worked outside the Emirates, on the pretext that I signed a declaration that I received the end-of-service money. Do I have the legal right to file a lawsuit to claim my dues even though I signed the declaration?