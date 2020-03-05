The Bur Dubai temple complex Image Credit: GN Archives

The news going viral about Sindhi Durbar temple in Bur Dubai closing doors for public in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak has been refuted by the temple spokesperson.

Gopal Kokani, General Manager of the Bur Dubai Temple told Gulf News: “I have been deluged by hundreds of calls from devotees and would like to reiterate that the temple (which includes the Shiva and Shirdi Sai Baba temples and the Gurudwara) continues to remain open to the public.”

However, the temple management is taking care to avoid a large number of people gathering inside and also maintaining more stringent standards of hygiene.

“We have made sure to provide hand sanitisers at entry and exit points and are making sure that as soon as people enter, they offer prayers and move out. We are not allowing them to congregate and stand for long, in light of the outbreak,” added Kokani.

The Chairman of the Sreenathji (Krishna) Temple in Bur Dubai has also confirmed that the authorities are preparing to ensure the safety measures are in place ahead of the Hindu festival of Holi, which will be celebrated on March 9 and 10.

“We would like to refute all rumours that the Sreenathji temple is closing in wake of the coronavirus scare,” said temple chairman Lalit Karani. “We are, though, encouraging visitors to avoid congregating at the temple, especially on the two days of Holi to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Karani further stated that six hand sanitisers have been installed at all entry and exit points of the temple, while the committee is also meeting on March 5 to discuss installing a thermal scanner.

“We are ready for the influx during the Holi festivities and will curb throwing colours and celebrating on the premises. We would appreciate the cooperation of the people visiting to help achieve the highest safety standards and pace their visits across the four slots when the temple will be open during Holi.”

Meanwhile, the Sikh Gurudwara in Jebel Ali has already installed six thermal cameras in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The Jebeli Ali gurudwara

“We have installed a thermal camera at the main entrance, while five other handheld machines will cover all remaining points of entry,” said Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of Gurudwara Dubai. “Anyone who is caught running a high fever will be immediately secluded and reported to the health authorities.”

The Gurudwara has also installed hand sanitisers across its premises, while Kandhari added that extra precautions have been taken to ensure the daily langar (free community meals) are safely provided.