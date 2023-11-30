H.E. Fredrik Floren, the Ambassador-Designate of Sweden to the UAE, outlines Sweden’s commitment to COP28 success and highlights the cooperation between Sweden and the UAE in addressing climate challenges and fostering green growth

How will Sweden support a positive outcome of the COP28?

Sweden is committed to help make COP28 a success. The negotiations will not be easy, but the world needs strong action. As COP28 holds great significance for Sweden, we anticipate several high-level official visits and a busy schedule as we receive numerous high-level delegations participating in COP28, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

We support the UAE’s goal to concentrate on translating ambition into action and hastening sustainable development is fully aligned with Sweden’s objectives. In terms of the negotiations, Sweden will approach them in a constructive and results-oriented manner. We will emphasize the urgency of climate action, emphasizing the need for a global reduction in emissions by almost 50% by 2030, as well as the necessity for many countries to prepare for climate change adaptation, such as dealing with rising sea levels. Additionally, we believe that innovation will play a crucial role. Swedish companies provide solutions for the green transition.

Sweden is a leading champion for fighting climate change and supporting green growth. Sweden is wholeheartedly committed to addressing the global challenges we confront in this decade. We recognize the need for bold and progressive solutions, as the actions we take today will shape the future for generations to come. Sweden views global changemakers, such as the UAE, as key to our success.

Sweden is at the forefront of the green and digital transition in mobility, green energy, smart manufacturing, life sciences, and emerging technologies, all of which are vital for sustainable growth.

Sweden’s objective is to lead as one of the world’s first entirely fossil-free welfare nations. Our aim is to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 at the latest – this serves as our long-term target – with the further aim to attain negative net emissions thereafter. I believe that both our countries stand to benefit significantly from deepening our collaboration, particularly in the realm of the green transition.

Sweden is bringing a large business delegation to Dubai and the COP28. Why?

Swedish companies provide solutions to make the green transition possible. With COP28, we see tremendous opportunities to expand our cooperation and align forces with the UAE to address the climate challenge and explore new prospects within the green transition to foster growth and create new business opportunities.

Sweden eagerly anticipates COP28 in Dubai and is fully committed to ensuring the summit’s success with tangible results.

The business relations between Sweden and the UAE are strong and thriving. The first Swedish companies established their presence in the UAE as early as the 1960s and new companies keep coming.

The UAE’s favorable business environment and its track record as an investment destination have influenced the decisions of Swedish corporate leaders. Swedish business has a significant footprint in the UAE, with over 200 Sweden-related companies already established here and numerous others contemplating the UAE as a favorable destination for their business ventures in the region. Therefore, the UAE also functions as a regional hub for Swedish companies serving neighboring countries.

The UAE has seen the establishment of well-known Swedish multinational corporations, including Volvo, Scania, Saab, Ericsson, Electrolux, ABB, H&M, IKEA, AstraZeneca, and many others, alongside compelling startups, many of which focus on innovation and sustainability. Notable examples of companies that have been operating in the UAE since before 1971 include Gulf Rock and GAC.

We recognize substantial potential to further enhance collaboration and bilateral trade between Sweden and the UAE. In the UAE, Swedish companies have prospects in sectors such as healthcare, transport, IT, telecommunications, and energy. The reputation of Swedish companies for pioneering innovative and sustainable solutions and services precedes them.

The UAE stands as a nation with a robust vision for technological advancement and innovation. We share mutual aspirations for innovation, development, and face similar challenges in this pursuit. We are eager to engage in knowledge sharing in this area, hoping to glean insights from each other.

As Sweden aims to promote Swedish evidence-based solutions at COP28, could you provide some examples of these solutions and how they can contribute to the global efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development?

From a business perspective, it’s crucial to understand that sustainable practices are also profitable. In the cleantech sector, Swedish companies stand out as leaders. Their ability to combine a strong environmental consciousness and expertise with stringent environmental regulations has driven innovation and efficiency in their operations. Notably, environmentally friendly production methodologies, particularly in industrial production, are being increasingly exported to other countries.

Swedish companies stand at the forefront in the green transition and provide leading technologies for the infrastructure making the green transition possible. Electrification needs smart and powerful electricity grids. Smart industry needs a strong and reliable telecommunications infrastructure. The transport sector needs to undergo a fundamental transformation and lower CO2 emissions, which requires smart systems and green vehicles. High-quality battery cells and systems provided by a Swedish company allows for the electrification of the transport sector.