Logistical hub

“The commercial transport activities sector has experienced consistent economic growth over the last two years fuelled by e-commerce. Dubai is a significant logistical hub for shipping and distribution in the region. Over 7,000 companies operate in the sector, which is a remarkable 26 per cent growth in 2022 compared to the previous year. The number of registered commercial vehicles operated by these companies exceeds 300,000, reflecting a 16 per cent growth rate compared to 2021. The commercial and logistical transport sector contributes about Dh16.1 billion to Dubai’s economy, with Dh8.5 billion constituting direct contributions and Dh7.6 billion accounting for indirect contributions,” explained Al Tayer.

83 activities

“RTA is heavily focused on enabling the commercial transport activities sector to develop new solutions and implement flexible regulatory structures to govern and streamline the operations of the transport and leasing sectors. These efforts aimed at achieving RTA’s objectives of enhancing traffic safety, reducing incidents associated with the movement of trucks, streamlining the traffic flow during the truck ban periods, and providing infrastructure and services that contribute to the enhancement of commercial transport activities,” elaborated Al Tayer.

In collaboration with the private sector, RTA is currently developing seven projects and initiatives which include implementing the digital adoption project to enhance the efficiency of transport and leasing activities by promoting digital transformation, updating the requirements for conducting business to align them with government directives to facilitate the ease of doing business, and implementing best practices in regulating and governing transportation and leasing sectors.

“The projects also include fostering collaboration with partners to support the collective efforts of engaging transport and leasing companies as well as stakeholders in government agencies in advancing the services provided and revamping the regulation and governance of the transportation and leasing activity sectors to boost the sustainability and competitiveness on a global scale. The measures also include implementing regulations governing the activities of 83 transportation and leasing activities, with special emphasis on crucial areas such as transport, leasing services, and the management of transport services activities,” concluded Al Tayer.

