Rain, cloud seeding in the UAE Image Credit: Stock image

Dubai: While it rained in many parts of the UAE, sleet or ice pellets fell in Jebel Jais. The UAE's weather bureau shared this video:

An official at the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology explained: "Sleet is different from hail. It is basically precipitation in the form of ice grains formed from the freezing of raindrops that have fallen through a layer of below-freezing air near the earth's surface, in this case, the mountains."

Moderate to light rain and dust was also reported in some areas including Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

Rainy and dusty weather conditions are expected to continue till Monday. The UAE is conducting cloud seeding again. "Three cloud seeding flights were done on Sunday. A total of 11 cloud seeding flights have been done since Thursday," NCM confirmed.

The official added: "Winds entering the country are causing suspended dust and sand to blow. This is causing dusty weather, it mostly affected the western parts of the country, but, is moving into internal and other parts of the country. Such weather conditions are is expected to continue till tomorrow."

On Monday, scattered rain anbd low clouds can be expected in the eastern parts of the country, the NCM official confirmed.

While temperatures will be lower on Sunday and Monday, Tuesday will see a slight increase in temperature and it will feel a bit warm in the country.