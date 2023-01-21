Dubai: As the Chinese New Year begins tomorrow, January 22, it will bring new relationships and career prospects, according to a Dubai-based specialist in feng shui (wind-water), an ancient Chinese art that aims to arrange objects and buildings in a harmonious way.
Priya Khanna said the Chinese New Year 2023 – the Year of Water Rabbit - be dominated by love. “It is a year where single people find partners,” she added. There will also be a “let’s-help-energy” flowing through the New Year.
“People will do things together as a team. There will be a desire for philanthropic activities with a need to help one another,” Khanna said.
“Help will also come from nations towards deserving countries. This is the primary frequency that will rule the New Year. More people will think about how we can make the world a better place.”
Stability
In the Year of the Rabbit, people will find a contentment by doing something special for someone else, the feng shui practitioner said. “This year the Rabbit is supported by the water element. The rabbit and water get along so this year spells stability. It may not be like a burst of energy but people will blossom, find love, growth and understanding.”
So, who is likely to find jobs this year?
According to Khanna - who is founder of Elements Fengshui - anyone born in the month of the rabbit (March), or dog (October) and rat (December) will be looking for jobs. “There is a good chance they will land a new job,” she added, pointing out: “If you are looking to change your job, don’t change your home at the same time. Don’t mix the energies.”