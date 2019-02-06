Luca Lyu, another Chinese expat explained that during New Year, windows and doors of the house are decorated with red paper-cuts and couplets on popular themes — to welcome good fortune, happiness, wealth and longevity. “Children also learn to make red paper lanterns during this time which are used to decorate homes. An important tradition on New Year's Eve is the Chu Xi or the annual reunion dinner. It includes duck, chicken and sweet delicacies. Some families back home also usher in the New Year with firecrackers," said Lyu.