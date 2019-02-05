Rockfish, the Mediterranean seafood restaurant in Jumeirah Al Naseem has revealed an entire new menu created by the hotel’s new Executive chef, Chef Marco Garfagnini. With a passion for ‘cooking from his heart’ these new dishes at Rockfish have been artfully crafted to bring the comfort of traditional Italian cuisine to life through Crudo, Seafood and Grilled mains. The new menu enhancements come as part of Chef Marco’s role to enhance the F&B offering of hotels within Jumeirah Group hotels.