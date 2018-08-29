ABU DHABI: Najeeba Mohammad Al Blooki still remembers the trying times she went through five years ago.

The Emirati mum of six was spending most of her time at NMCProvita International Medical Center where one of her daughters Rawdha Abdulla, suffering from a rare medical problem, was admitted for long-time care. “The facility takes care of patients who need post-acute care and rehabilitation,” she said, noting how patients there are for the long term.

Bur far from being overcome by a sense of despair, she decided she would infuse hope and lift the spirits of the patients and their families. “Everyone should try and live to the best of their abilities,” she said, sharing her inspiring story on Emirati Women’s Day.

“I felt it was important for everyone to be full of positivity and hope. So I started to spend time with visiting families and help them improve the patients’ quality of life, be it by buying a new pair of pyjamas for someone or throwing a birthday party or planning a shopping trip for someone else.”

Najeeba was so good at what she did that the centre offered her a role as patients relations officer. She said her job has its ups and downs, given the circumstances of acute care patients. But at the end of the day, she is happy she can help them. Equally precious is the time she spends with her family, she added.