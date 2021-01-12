Fujairah: Fujairah Civil Defence have honoured an Emirati woman for rescuing her family from a burning villa. On Tuesday, the Civil Defence Department honoured the family of Mr Abdullah Ahmad Al-Zeyoudi for the bravery and presence of mind displayed by his wife Fatima Salem Al-Zeyoudi, who followed the security and safety instructions issued by Civil Defence and prevented a fire from spreading throughout the house located in the Hallah area of Fujairah.
Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of Fujairah Civil Defence Department, praised the role of Fatima who saved her family from an imminent danger.
“Her fast response helped save lives,” Brig Al Tunaiji said. He praised Fatima for her presence of mind as she had switched off the electricity, evacuated those in the house, informed Civil Defence and extinguished the fire right at the source before it could spread and before the arrival of Civil Defence teams. Because of her knowledge and the training she received from the awareness campaigns and lectures carried out by the General Command of Civil Defence through its regional administrations, Fatima was able to save lives.
Brig Al Tunaiji stressed the importance of having a fire extinguisher at home and adhering to the instructions of security and fire safety measures to help prevent major disasters.