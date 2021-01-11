Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited the headquarters of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).
He reviewed GDRFA’s operational processes and its efforts to adopt advanced technologies that form part of its endeavour to ensure the highest international standards in line with Dubai’s position as a leading global business, finance and tourism hub.
Sheikh Maktoum was accompanied by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and senior GDRFA officials who briefed him about GDRFA’s smart transformation projects that have been implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum was also briefed about GDRFA’s various departments and the organisation’s efforts to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience for passengers travelling through Dubai’s various ports of entry.