Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai joined His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in congratulating the efforts of the frontline staff in the UAE as vaccinations against COVID-19 crossed 1,275,000.
Sheikh Mohammed in his tweet encouraged everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine as a guarantee for preserving everyone’s health and the country’s economy and gains.
Sheikh Mohammed also lauded the efforts made by work teams that enabled the country to control the pandemic.
“The UAE has made significant strides in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the UAE is the second country globally in the race for vaccination. We highly appreciate valuable efforts by all work teams,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“My message to you all is the rapid sign up for taking the COVID-19 vaccine because it protects health, economy and our gains. Vaccination will accelerate our country’s process to full recovery,” he added.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted on Tuesday: "Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our frontline heroes, 1,275,000 vaccinations have already been provided to UAE citizens and residents. We hope that with vaccinations picking up pace we will reach the point of full recovery in the shortest possible time."