Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched an interactive digital guide that lists exciting fitness activities and events being held in the emirate as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
Now in its sixth year, the Dubai Fitness Challenge features an incredible line-up of events across the emirate until November 27. The annual celebration of fitness and wellness, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, encourages Dubai’s residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “Brand Dubai’s latest guide aims to encourage community members to participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. The guide provides a comprehensive list of events featured in this year’s action-packed calendar for the flagship fitness event, which seeks to inspire people of all age groups and fitness abilities to embrace an active lifestyle, as part of the broader goal of making Dubai the most active city in the world.”
Al Suwaidi added that the latest guide is one among a series of guides curated by Brand Dubai to highlight the offerings that make Dubai the world’s best city to live and visit.
The month-long calendar for this year’s DFC, the biggest ever since the event’s inception, features a diverse range of activities with a special focus on working out outdoors. The guide provides the timing and location of fitness events and classes across the city, including those held at Fitness Villages in Al Khawaneej and Kite Beach.
Key highlights of DFC include the Dubai Ride, the largest community cycling event in the emirate, to be held on 6 November, and the Dubai Run, the world’s largest free run, scheduled for November 20.
The guide also features details about fitness studios and courts across the city where people can practise their favorite sports.