Dubai: Dawoodi Bohra leader Sultan al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin initiated the planting of 80 indigenous date palm trees in Al Qusais, to foster positive climate action and promote sustainable development in the UAE.

To inaugurate the project, Syedna Saifuddin planted a date palm tree at the reservoir near Burhani Masjid in Al Qusais in the presence of senior officials from Dubai Municipality.

The initiative of planting 80 date palm trees is part of the Dawoodi Bohra’s global philanthropic endeavour - Project Rise - which works with local communities and organisations to provide better nutrition, health, access to water and environmental protection. It also supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase green areas and establish nature reserves across the emirate.

The launch of the date palm tree initiative also aligns with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and COP28 objectives to inspire collective action through nationwide commitment towards sustainable practices and foster global collaboration to address environmental challenges.

Kinana Jamaluddin, Representative of Sultan al Bohra in the UAE said: “The date palm tree planting initiative embodies the spirit of collaboration and collective responsibility that defines the UAE’s approach to sustainable development.

"Through Syedna Saifuddin’s support to expand the cultivation of date palm trees, we hope to make a lasting impact on the environment and strengthen the community’s commitment to mitigating climate change in the region.”

The date palm plays an important role in the economy as the UAE is one of the world’s leading producers of dates. Date production provides livelihoods to many farmers and contributes to the emirates’ export revenue. The presence of date palm groves also contributes to the local biodiversity, supporting a variety of flora and fauna.

Jamaluddin added: “This project is also an expression of gratitude to the government and people of the UAE for their continuous support for the Dawoodi Bohra community especially in hosting around 75,000 community members during the recently concluded Ashara Mubaraka congregation in the emirates.”

Environmental action

From tree plantation drives and regular cleanup activities to making a shift to zero waste and renewable energy, the Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE is continuously striving to address various forms of environmental concerns and taking collective action to conserve the UAE’s natural resources.