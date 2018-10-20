Ras Al Khaimah: The body of a 53-year-old Sudanese man who was swept away by floods in Wadi Al Qor last week was found in the river of the Wadi Al Qor in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said the body was found after five days of continuous searching one and half kilometres away from the site where he went missing on October 16.

A rescue team from Sharjah Police, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police and Ras Al Khaimah Police was able to find the missing person in the river at depth of seven metre. He was found by Sharjah Police divers.