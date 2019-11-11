Abu Dhabi: Former head of Microsoft Bill Gates will attend November 19’s Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi it was announced on Monday.

In his role as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates will be in attendance along with Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Helen Clarke, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation. The forum will focus on accelerating the pace of infectious disease elimination and will feature a series of major announcements and milestone moments, including hosting the Global Polio Eradication Initiative pledging moment.