Sharjah: A road safety drive has been launched by Sharjah Police to raise greater awareness about common violations committed by motorbike riders.
The ‘Safe Driving Motorcycles’ campaign, which runs till March in conjunction with the traffic safety initiative of the Ministry of Interior, includes awareness lectures for delivery bike riders from delivery companies about common mistakes that lead to traffic accidents.
The campaign is in line with other road safety drives by the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police launched throughout the year. It comes as an extension of the department’s efforts to enhance awareness of delivery bike riders. The number of beneficiaries of the traffic campaigns reached 5,715 from 2021 until the end of last year.
Sharjah Police called on motorcycle riders to wear a helmet, follow the speed limit, keep to the lanes for motorcycles, refrain from wrong overtaking, and not change lanes suddenly, especially at intersections and traffic lights.