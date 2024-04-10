Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir is happy to announce the launch of a new, user-friendly pre-registration booking process to facilitate the thousands of visitors who come to experience the spiritual and cultural richness of the sacred Mandir.

Since the grand opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the number of visitors have significantly grown due to the overwhelming love and support from the public.

Despite the Mandir complex regularly reaching full capacity, the authorities anticipate that the crowds will further increase during the upcoming festival holidays of Eid and Ramnavmi etc.

Daily numbers growing

A Mandir spokesperson stated “the love and affection shown by hundreds of thousands of visitors and devotees to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi since its opening to the public on March 1 has touched many hearts. It has been truly overwhelming. The daily numbers have been consistently growing and are astronomical on weekends and special days.”

With the growing popularity of the BAPS Hindu Mandir for spiritual seekers and tourists alike, managing visitor flow and ensuring a seamless experience have become a priority.

Pre-registration

To manage the increasing number of visitors, a new pre-registration booking process will be implemented to ensure a more organised and enjoyable visit.

Through the booking process, visitors can select their preferred date and time slot, reducing wait times and enhancing the visitor experience.

The Mandir management are keen to adhere to the rules and advisories of the UAE authorities in matters of crowd control and the safety of the visitors, especially on religious occasions.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir encourages all visitors to use the new pre-registration system to plan their visit and make the most of their time. For more information and to register your visit, please visit https://www.mandir.ae/visit

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is closed to the public on Mondays.

About BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is an international community-based Hindu fellowship affiliated to the United Nations, caring for individuals, families and societies through its one million plus members, 80,000 volunteers and 5,025 centres.

Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS strives to build a righteous, peaceful and harmonious community that is spiritually elevated and free of addictions and violence.

For further details about BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, please visit baps.org

About Mahant Swami Maharaj (b. 1933)

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is a prominent Hindu spiritual leader who inspires millions across the world through his virtues of devotion, humility and service.

He carries forth His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s legacy by serving for the greater good of humanity, such as mobilising volunteers to care for and connect with communities across the world.