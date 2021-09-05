Image Credit: Supplied

Asus today showcased its full range of ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro and Vivobook Pro creator laptops, an advanced ecosystem of laptops that delivers performance and features suitable for any level of creator, from professional to hobbyist.

ProArt Studiobook laptops fulfil the extreme performance and stability needs of professional creators, who are leaders and innovators in their respective creative industries, whether they work with audiovisual content, engineering, or science. The innovative and stylish ZenBook Pro is aimed at highly mobile advanced creators, who appreciate the latest performance-enhancing technologies. The Vivobook Pro series offers great performance and features for a new generation of aspiring creators, such as social influencers, live-streamers, vloggers, young musicians and more, who create to explore their talent and express themselves.

The Asus creator laptop lineup features superb 4K OLED HDR displays across the entire range, with 16:10 aspect-ratio versions that offer a larger visual workspace. They include the world's first VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified laptop displays, and are factory-calibrated for color accuracy to meet PANTONE Validated standards, with additional Asus-first Calman Verified certification for ProArt Studiobook models. A cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut delivers ultra-vivid colors, and for maximum eye protection during long creative sessions, the displays are also TÜV certified for eye care.

Graphics-intensive creative applications demand powerful graphics processors, so selected Asus creator laptops are validated as NVIDIA Studio laptops. NVIDIA Studio laptops feature powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX or NVIDIA RTX GPUs with real-time ray-tracing and AI-augmented features, supported by NVIDIA Studio drivers that deliver the outstanding stability, maximum performance, rock-solid reliability and wide software compatibility required by professional creators. These professional-grade GPUs are combined with high-end components to create platforms that can deliver all the performance professional creators need.

Asus is also partnering with Adobe to offer owners of selected new Asus creator laptops up to a three-month complimentary subscription to the full Adobe Creative Cloud suite, which includes access to over 20 creative apps, 100 GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts and more.

ProArt Studiobook: Performance for professional creators

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (W5600) or a 3rd Generation Intel Xeon workstation processor (W7600) that make light work of super-complex, heavily multithreaded photorealistic rendering, visualization, simulation or analysis applications. Reliable professional-grade 3D-graphics processing power is provided by an NVIDIA RTX A2000 (W5600) or A5000 (W7600) Laptop GPU that blitzes through the toughest tasks, such as complex CAD models, 3D product design, or high resolution video editing. ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED uses powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (H5600) or Intel Core i9 (H7600) processors, with GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) graphics. For outstanding driver stability, we use NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility.

Asus Dial is a completely new physical rotary control that lets users interact with creative apps in the most natural and immersive way possible. This intuitive controller gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in compatible Adobe creative apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. The new ProArt Creator Hub app is a centralized, easy-to-use control panel that allows access to many laptop settings and customizations, including Asus Dial settings.

Zenbook Pro: Mobility for advanced creators

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, the recipient of a prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award, is a high-performance 15.6-inch laptop that introduces the new tilting Asus ScreenPad Plus, a full-width 14-inch secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main touchscreen for effortless multitasking. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED delivers outstanding performance, with up to an Intel Core i9 processor. This is combined with professional-level up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 discrete graphics to make light work of demanding creative tasks. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has comprehensive high-performance I/O capabilities including two ultrafast Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports supporting up to 40 Gbps data-transfer rates along with DisplayPort functionality.

The 15.6-inch Zenbook Pro 15 OLED is powered by Intel Core H-series (UX535) or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (UM535) processors, up to 32 GB of RAM and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPU for powerful on-the-go creative performance, plus up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SDD for ultrafast storage. For enhanced productivity Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UX535) includes the latest Asus ScreenPad, a 5.65-inch secondary color touchscreen built into the glass-covered touchpad that allows easy interaction via the new and intuitive smartphone-like ScreenXpert 2 interface. The up to 4K OLED HDR displays in these Zenbook models share many of the same characteristics as the Studiobook series, with PANTONE Validated color accuracy and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, along with TÜV-certified eye care.

Vivobook Pro: Style and performance for casual creators

Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED is the ultimate powerhouse for next-generation creativity, giving users the speed and accuracy needed to realize their creative vision, and featuring the innovative Asus DialPad, a virtual interface on the touchpad that puts users in full control of adjustments in compatible Adobe creative software, allowing them to stay fully focused on the task at hand. For visuals that are beyond the ordinary, there's up to a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 550-nit 16:10 display or a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 600-nit display and the ultrawide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures vivid colors. These are the world's first laptops to achieve VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. They are also PANTONE Validated for professional-grade color accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue-light emissions. Impressive creative power is provided by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 H Series (N7400/N7600) or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (M7400/M7600), up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, up to 32 GB of RAM, a dual-fan cooling system with Asus IceCool Plus technology, and up to a 96 Wh high-capacity battery.

Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel H Series CPU (K3400/K3500) or the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors (M3401/M3500) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system with Asus IceCool Plus technology, 16 GB memory, a 1 TB PCIe SSD, and an ultrafast WiFi 6. The tasteful Quiet Blue and Cool Silver color options reflect a positive and diverse outlook. The convenient optional webcam shield, fingerprint sensor on the power button, and backlit keyboard ensure uncompromised productivity.

Availability and Pricing