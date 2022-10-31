Asus Business, the division of global technology major Asus that focuses on business with SMB, government, education, and corporate sectors, had a successful outing at the recently concluded GITEX 2022 exhibition. In its second year at the technology show, Asus Business invited its channel partners and customers to have a hands-on experience with the latest devices at its booth dedicated to commercial solutions for key verticals.

“The two-year period that we have known has undeniably transformed the workplace, and it’s up to business owners, executives and other managers to forge the new future of work,” says Tolga Ozdil, Commercial Regional Head of Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Asus. “More than ever, they need tools that work reliably, seamlessly and in a secure environment day after day. Asus is known for innovating highly reliable and durable devices for the consumer and gaming markets. Now, with the Expert-series portfolio and solutions, we are setting a new standard for the commercial PC market to enable businesses to define their new work style with elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability, and enterprise-grade tools.”

The event participation was in line with the brand’s corporate mission to provide innovative IT solutions that empower people and businesses to reach their full potential. Towards this end, Asus Business highlighted a few of its latest devices at GITEX, including three new commercial laptops, the ExpertBook B7, the Expertbook B5 Flip and the ExpertBook B3 Detachable that offer unrivalled performance and mobility. Designed for business users in today’s fast-paced world, where work is no longer confined to the office, these devices promise to make working on the go easier than ever with a lightning-fast data connection and your own personal secure network.

The ExpertBook B7 Flip is an enterprise-level, 5G-enabled premium laptop that’s designed to help accelerate business. The 360°-flippable design makes it highly versatile. The ExpertBook B5 Flip boasts a precision-crafted chassis that’s extremely light at 1.38 kg — and a 360° flippable touchscreen lends it the ultimate flexibility. It’s also a great travel companion with its all-day battery life and many cutting-edge technologies to improve your on-the-go work efficiency. These include an Intel Core processor, AI noise cancellation, dual-SSD RAID support, and Asus NumberPad. It’s also packed with features to protect the user’s privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip.

Meanwhile, the Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable has been designed for education and built for business. It is the perfect 2-in-1 portable companion for uninterrupted remote learning and working. With a detachable design, extensive dual-orientation stand cover, and a 16:10 multitouch screen, the B3 Detachable adapts in a way you can use it both horizontally and vertically, as a tablet or as a laptop. From taking notes with the garaged stylus during class to entering numbers in business spreadsheets, B3 Detachable promises to be the perfect tool.