Question: I am a partner in a limited liability company with two partners. The company is currently experiencing significant losses. The second partner and I agreed to terminate the company, but the third partner did not agree. He is outside the UAE and does not want to return to solve the problem. My question is what is the legal remedy to this situation? Do we have the right to terminate the company without the consent of the third partner? Please advise.

Answer: As per Article 302 of the Federal Decree Law no. 32 of 2021, some of the general reasons for the companies’ expiry are: Agreement of the partners and a court order. The mentioned Article states that without prejudice to the provisions governing the expiry of each company, a company shall be dissolved upon occurrence of the following: Unanimous agreement of the partners to terminate the company unless a certain majority is provided for in the company’s memorandum of association and Court order for dissolving the company.