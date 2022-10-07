An employer does not have the right to reduce your salary without your prior consent. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Question: I have been working in a private company for two years. Four months ago, my employer asked me to take an unpaid leave. At first, I refused, but the employer threatened to dismiss me if I refused the leave. Currently, I have returned to work and submitted my resignation after my employer asked me to reduce my salary. My question is, am I legally entitled, according to the new labour law, to demand four months’ salary instead of unpaid leave, which was imposed by the employer? Do I also have the right to demand arbitrary dismissal?

Answer: As per new Labour Law, the worker may, after obtaining the approval of the employer, have an unpaid leave, other than that referred to herein. The leave mentioned in this Article shall not be included in the worker’s service term at the employer or in the period of the contribution in the retirement scheme in accordance with the legislation in force in this regard).

Which means that in case you had signed a document of unpaid leave, it will be not easy to request for these salaries unless you prove that you were under threat by the employer who, as per Article 14 of the new labour law, shall not use any means that would oblige or force the worker, threaten him with any penalty to work for it, or compel him to undertake work or provide a service against his will.