I have worked in a company for one year and I am currently six months pregnant. In the offer letter it said I couldn’t take maternity leave until I completed two years and that maternity would be for two months on basic salary. Is this correct?

Federal Law No.8 of 1980 Article No.30 of the UAE Labour Law, states; “A female worker shall be entitled to maternity leave with full pay for a period of 45 days, including the period preceding and the period following her confinement, on condition that she has been in her employer’s service for a continuous period of not less than one year. If she has not completed the aforesaid period of service, she shall be entitled to maternity leave with half pay. On the expiry of her maternity leave a female worker may be absent from her work without pay maximum period of 100 consecutive or non consecutive days if such absence is due to an illness preventing her from resuming her work and if the illness is confirmed by a medical certificate issued by the medical service specified by the competent health authority or if the latter authority confirms that the illness was caused by the women’s work of confinement. The leave provided for in the preceding two paragraphs, shall not be deducted from other periods of leave”.

As per the UAE Labour Law you are entitled to maternity leave with full pay as per the above mentioned article. The fact your offer letter says you can only take maternity leave after two years and on basic pay is against the UAE Labour Law.

I’ve been renting my villa out since 2017 and the tenancy contract is due to expire in December. Last month I informed the tenant through notary public that I’m not going to renew the contract because I’m going to live in the villa myself. However the tenant insists that we renew for another year. As per Dubai Rental Law do I have the right to evict the tenant once the contract expires?

As per Law No.26 of 2007, Article No.25: eviction, paragraph No.2 states: “The landlord may demand eviction of the tenant upon the expiry of tenancy contract in the following cases:

- If development requirements in the Emirate requires demolition and reconstruction of the property in accordance with government authorities instructions.

- If the property requires renovation or comprehensive maintenance which cannot be executed while tenant is occupying the property, provided that a technical report attested by Dubai Municipality is to be submitted to this effect.

- If the landlord wishes to demolish the property for reconstruction or to add new constructions that prevent tenant from benefiting from the leased property, provided that necessary licenses are obtained.

- If landlord wishes to recover the property for personal use or by his next kind of first degree.

However, in all above mentioned four cases, the landlord must notify tenant with reasons of eviction of at least 90 days prior to the expiry date of the tenancy contract.”