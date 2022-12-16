Question: I have been married to a Muslim man for two months but my husband had an accident and died two weeks ago. My question is, according to Sharia law, do I have the right to inherit from my husband, knowing that the consummation of marriage did not take place? Do I have an Idda, how long is the waiting period, and when can I get married again? What are the papers required for a new marriage? Please advise

Answer: You have the right to inherit from your dead husband. As for your Idda [waiting period before remarrying], Article 138 of the personal status law states that the duration of the waiting period, for the woman whose husband from a valid marriage died, even before consummation of the marriage, is four months and 10 days unless she is pregnant. This means that you will be able to get married to another man after the Idda mentioned. The papers required for new marriage are the same of any marriage but you need the death certificate of the deceased husband. A pre-marital screening certificate for the couple should be issued from the concerned public healthcare facilities in the UAE.