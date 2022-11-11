Companies can face hefty fines if they recruit workers and leave them without work. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: I have been working in a private company for two years. My residence visa is with this company, but I actually work for another company affiliated with my original company. I receive my salary from the second company. I recently resigned from work and asked the employer, where my visa is, to give me my labour dues, but he told me to get it from the second company I was working with — and this company also refused to give me my rights. My question is, according to the new labour law, who is legally responsible for paying my labour dues? Is it the company that issued my visa, or the company that I actually worked for? What are the legal procedures to be taken in this case?

Answer: As a principle, the competent Labour Department will register the case against the company you signed your contract with because the contract is the indicator for the employment relationship. That is why it is forbidden by law to put your residence on one company and work with another as per Article (60) of the new labour law that states any person who commits the following shall be punished by a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000: (1) Employing a worker who is not permitted to work for him; (2) Recruiting or employing a worker and leaving him without work