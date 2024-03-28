Owner wants to know legal options against contractor who had stopped the villa construction and completion is only 70 per cent. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

Two years ago, I signed a contract to build my own villa with one of the contractors. According to the contract, the villa will be delivered within 13 months. In the event of delay, a fine of Dh500 will be imposed on the contractor for each day of delay.

Currently, the contractor had stopped construction and completion is only 70 per cent. My question: What is the appropriate action to take against the contractor? Do I have the legal right to contract with a new contractor to complete the construction? If a lawsuit is filed against the contractor, do I have the right to claim a delay fine and also compensation, since I am currently renting a villa until I receive my villa? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the following: