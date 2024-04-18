Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I am the owner of a private company. Four (4) months ago, I gave one of my employees an interest-bearing loan. A month ago, this employee submitted his resignation from work, and he currently refuses to work during the warning period, which is 3 months, and also refuses to return the debt. According to this employee, the employer does not have the legal right to lend interest to the worker. My question is: What is the appropriate action to take against this employee? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the questioner that: Usury interest between natural people is considered a criminal act according to Article 458 of the Federal Law Decree No. (31) of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties which states that (“A penalty of incarceration for a period not less than one year and a fine not less than (Dh50,000) fifty thousand AED shall be imposed on any natural person who deals with another natural person by usury interest in any kind of civil or commercial transaction, whether such interest is express or latent.

“Latent interest shall include any commission or benefit stipulated by a creditor, if such a commission or benefit has no corresponding real legal benefit or service provided by the creditor as a consideration. A principal debt and latent interest may be proved by all means available. If the perpetrator takes advantage of the debtor's need, weakness or passion to commit the crime stipulated in this Article, this shall be considered an aggravating circumstance.”)