Advice to buyer on how to recover the rental amounts from developer for property lease contract period exceeding 10 years. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A questioner asks: I bought a property from a developer off-plan, and at the same time the developer signed a lease with me for the property for 13 years. The property is a one-bedroom apartment, and therefore I paid the full installment according to the purchase agreement. The property was completed two years ago. Until this moment, I have not received the property, nor have I received the rent agreed upon according to the contract. I tried to contact the developer in this regard, but all my attempts failed. My question is: What is the appropriate action to take against the developer to obtain my right to receive the agreed upon rent? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

You have to file a case with the Civil Courts to recover the rental amounts in case the property is in Dubai, because the rental period exceeds 10 years. As per Decree No. (26) Of 2013 Concerning Rent Disputes Settlement Center in The Emirate of Dubai, the Rental Centre shall not hear the following rental disputes: