For illustrative purposes only. Navigating property purchase challenges is a delicate journey. Know your rights as a buyer. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

Four 4 years ago, I purchased a property from one of the developers, and according to the purchase contract, delivery is within two years. Currently, the developer is two years late, and I paid about 70 per cent. My question is that the developer is currently asking me to amend the property purchase agreement and wants to increase the project delivery period by two years.

Am I obligated to amend the property purchase agreement? I do not want to amend the property purchase agreement. Also, do I have the legal right to refrain from paying the installment requested by the developer? Do I have the legal right to file a lawsuit to cancel the property purchase agreement and demand compensation? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

According to Articles 246, 267 & 272 of the Civil Transactions Law: “The contract shall be implemented, according to the provisions contained therein and in a manner consistent with the requirements of good faith”; and “If a contract is valid and binding, none of the contracting parties may revoke, modify or rescind it except by mutual consent, order of the court or a law provision”.