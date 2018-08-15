DUBAI: Here’s your chance to catch up on the lost hours and win a luxury mattress at UAE’s first ever sleep challenge.

To be held on the first day (September 16) of the upcoming INDEX exhibition, the contest is sponsored by Hong Kong based luxury mattress makers, DeRucci.

“The ‘right bed’ is gaining importance in homes as well as hotels worldwide. The unique concept of a Sleep Challenge, is a great way for the bed superstore to showcase its superior quality bed range that promises to make a good night’s sleep a breeze,” said Samantha Kane-Macdonald, event director for INDEX.

Share your sleep experience

To participate, UAE residents have to share their most memorable or bizarre sleep experience in 150 words on www.facebook.com/INDEXDubai before September 2. Four entries will be shortlisted to participate in the siesta contest on September 18.

The winner will take home a new bed which will be perfectly matched to the individual’s sleep requirement assessed by DeRUCCI’s signature digital Mattress Selecting System.

According to a recent study conducted by Bupa Global, an insurance provider company in the UAE, only nine per cent people get proper sleep, “which is anywhere between eight to 10 hours.”

More than 90 per cent of UAE residents aren’t getting enough daily sleep, according to the findings.