Sharjah: The second session of the third Arab Children’s Parliament, hosted by the Arab League, saw 52 Arab children from 15 countries coming together under the parliamentary dome.

The session’s crucial theme was “Arab Children: Sustainable Efforts for Climate”, rallying for collective action in building an Arab framework responsive to current and future climate challenges.

Innovative solutions

The young participants’ contributions at the gathering, held at the Sharjah Consultative Council headquarters, showcased their potential as the upcoming generation to lead climate-focused initiatives and actively engage in finding innovative solutions.

Noteworthy discussions highlighted the significance of Arab and international collaboration to empower children’s involvement in decision-making processes, driving meaningful and sustainable transformations.

Essential topics encompassed climate awareness, the role of educational curricula and families, as well as traditional and modern media in equipping future generations with knowledge and skills for climate resilience and progress.

Promoting sustainability

The children conveyed their determination to promote sustainability and purposeful climate actions among their peers, proposing the establishment of online platforms and local/international dialogue sessions.

These initiatives aim to foster comprehensive climate discussions, raise awareness about challenges, and foster interactive workshops to develop inventive and sustainable solutions, benefiting society in areas like fuel consumption, eco-friendly technologies, and emission reduction.

The session witnessed the presence of Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Yasi, Director-General of Sharjah Youth, associated with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, along with Dr. Abdulmalik Dabbash, Consultant at the Family and Childhood Department of the Arab League.

Global goals

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament, said: “On behalf of the Arab Children’s Parliament, we are honoured to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He established this parliament for Arab children, where they convene twice a year to discuss topics that impact their present, shape their dreams, and future.”

Al Barout continued, “Parliament members engage in discussing various important topics, guided by global goals and sustainability principles within an ambitious plan. Among these topics, is ‘Arab Children: Sustainable Efforts for Climate’, which emphasises the importance of preserving environmental balance and peaceful coexistence on Earth.”