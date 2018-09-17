Ajman: Nine residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in an apartment in a residential building in Al Nuaimiah area in Ajman on Monday morning, according to police.

The blaze broke out from a faulty washing machine in an apartment, and was controlled in a record time.

The apartment was gutted in the fire that started at around 11am, according to Lieutenant Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, deputy director of the police operations center management here.

Police have called on residents to adhere to safety norms in homes and maintain electrical appliances to prevent fire hazards. Courtesy: Ajman Civil Defence

Nine residents, all Arab nationals, were treated at the site for smoke inhalation.

Three members of a Yemeni family, including father, 31, mother, 32, and their 5-year-old daughter, were later moved to Al Qasimi hospital in Sharjah for further treatment.

Their condition was reported to be stable.

Firefighters cooled the site and the residents were allowed to return to their apartment, the officer said.

The site will be handed over to police to investigate the cause of fire.

Ajman Civil Defence called on residents on the necessity of adhering to the safety norms in homes and apartments and.

They also urged resident to observe safety and prevention requirements, such as proper maintenance of electrical appliances, as well as the provision of fire extinguishers.