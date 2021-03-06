Ajman: The Ajman Coordinating Council for Charity Work and Endowments has cancelled all permits for Ramadan tents and iftar gatherings in the emirate for 2021, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of fasting Muslims and as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
The Council also announced an alternative plan to distribute iftar meals. Last week, Dubai also announced to cancel Ramadan tents permits in line with COVID-19 safety guidelines. The Council emphasised the necessity for all charitable societies operating in the emirate to coordinate with the Council to determine the number of meals for each site, with a commitment to distribute high-quality meals.
No meal distribution
It also stressed the avoidance of distributing meals inside mosques and residential neighbourhoods, and the need to inform the Council about the meal distribution plan from charities, provided that the final approval of the plan is given by the Council.
Iftar meals
Maryam Ali Al Maamari, Secretary-General of the Council, said the Council will try to distribute the iftar meals to the largest possible number of workers and people with limited incomes. “The decision comes with the Council’s systematic plans to cope with the current exceptional circumstances, efficiently and effectively and in response to preventive and precautionary measures against the global pandemic,” she added.