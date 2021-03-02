Dubai: All permits for Ramadan tents have been cancelled this year as part of the COVID-19 safety measures.
There will be no tents allowed outside mosques, houses or any other public places to ensure safety and health of the public during Ramadan. Tents are normally set up during Ramadan across the UAE by charitable organisations, philanthropists and government entities to serve free food to people during the month of fasting. This year, Ramadan is expected to start on April 13, depending upon the moon sighting.
According to a statement issued by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai, the decision to cancel all permits for Ramadan tents for 2021 has been taken in keeping with instructions from the government.
Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Sector at IACAD, stressed the importance of the precautionary steps being taken to support the national efforts to contain COVID-19. Al Muhairi noted that IACAD places health and safety among its priorities, explaining that all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure health and safety for all during Ramadan.
He pointed out that people who intend to distribute meals during Ramadan, should contact the associations and charitable institutions approved and licensed by IACAD to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocol.
Muhammad Musabeh Dahi, Director of the Charitable Institutions Department at IACAD, said that IACAD was also coordinating with various government agencies and charity organisations to ensure that help reaches the deserving segments of society.