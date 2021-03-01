Dubai: A total of ten commercial establishments in Dubai were ordered temporarily shut, 246 were fined and 93 others were issued warnings by the Dubai Department of Economy (DED) last month for violating COVID-19 health protocols, the DED tweeted on Monday.
DED’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector conducted daily inspections last month across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai. They found that most of the violations were related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining adequate physical distancing inside the shops.
The DED reiterated the importance of following precautionary measures and underlined any violation or malpractice that may be found during the inspections will not be tolerated.
Call to public
The DED has also called on the public to report any violation of safety measures by using the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting consumerrights.ae.