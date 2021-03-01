Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced the detection 2,526 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 394,050.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 175,033 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed 17 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 1,238.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,107 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 382,332 of total recovered patients. This means there are currently 10,480 active cases under treatment across the country.