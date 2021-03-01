1 of 11
TAKE AN OUTDOOR YOGA CLASS: Dubai’s latest entertainment spot, Topgolf, has launched weekly yoga sessions with a view, Yoga @Topgolf Dubai. The first-class starts on February 26 at 8am. Held every Friday morning from 8am to 9am, enjoy yoga with a view at Topgolf Dubai with Shimis Yoga, followed by a social coffee with a selection of milk options, and light and healthy bites including the famous and fruity Topgolf Watermelon Pizza. Yoga, coffee and breakfast bites are priced at Dh150 per person, with those attending the very first class also receiving a Topgolf Dubai goodie bag.
VISIT THE WINTER DESERT POP-UPS: NOT a SPACE, a coffee shop in Meleiha district of Sharjah, has launched a limited-time winter experience offering visitors a café located in the Al Faya desert with gorgeous mountains in the background. The perfect time to head down is during the sunrise or the sunset. They offer fantastic coffee, cold drinks, sandwiches and desserts. They often host yoga mornings and live performances with DJs, musicians and other artists. They are offering beanbag seating and artsy corners all around the area.
GO ON THE HATTA ZIPLINE: The most unique and popular attraction in Hatta Wadi Hub is their amazing zipline. It’s an adrenaline rush as you launch from the top of the mountain straight down to the activity centre. The thrill mixed with the view is breath-taking. The Twin 350-metre zip-line means that you can go together with a friend. It is priced at a reasonable Dh95 per person.
CHECK OUT THE FARMERS MARKET: Bay Avenue, located at the heart of the thriving Business Bay district, welcomes back the popular Organic Farmers’ Market for its 12th season on Friday mornings, providing a weekly platform for consumers to buy freshly sourced local and organic produce from a carefully curated selection of trusted local farmers and vendors. For the first time, this year’s edition of the Organic Farmers’ Market is being held in partnership with the Farmers Souq initiative of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in collaboration with Arad Group and Dubai Municipality. The campaign seeks to support the country’s agricultural sector and producers, offer farmers an opportunity to reach end consumers directly and foster consumer confidence in local produce planted according to international standards of organic produce.
HORSEBACK RIDING IN THE DESERT: Head down to the Al Jiyad Stables for a scenic ride through the Al Qudra desert. Located in the Al Marmoom Conservation Area, the Marzooqi family has shared their passion for horse riding and endurance training by offering classes for beginners and experienced riders. Al Jiyad is home to over 120 horses. For a relaxing activity, you can join a horse or camel safari through the desert, where you’ll spot gazelles, oryx, and other wildlife. On weekdays, you can ride horses for Dh150 per hour and on weekends it Dh200 per hour.
CHECKOUT THE NEW AQUAVENTURE WATERPARK EXPANSION: Make sure you visit Atlantis Aquaventure before it gets too hot as there will be something new and exciting to experience. Destined to become one of the biggest waterparks in the world with the addition of Trident Tower, Splashers Lagoon and Splashers Cove, the waterpark will have a total of 30 brand new slides and attractions. At 34-metres tall, Trident Tower – the biggest in Aquaventure – boasts 12 record-breaking slides and attractions. Splasher’s Lagoon and Splashers’ Cove, meanwhile, are two new towers featuring 16 sensational slides and attractions. Designed for endless hours of water-based fun, together they form the biggest kid’s only waterpark experience in the Middle East.
HAVE A SEASIDE AL FRESCO LUNCH: The ultimate outdoor getaway welcomes sun-kissed diners at Café Nikki, every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, featuring menu favourites with globally inspired flavours gracing every dish. A sunny-day necessity includes complimentary access to the pool and beach to enter that much-needed weekend lazy-lounging mode and catch those rays of sunshine. Prices start from Dh325 including soft beverages, Dh435 including house beverages, Dh655 including bubbly.
VISIT DUBAI MIRACLE GARDEN: Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, returns for its ninth season. The paradise-like attraction is home to over 150 million natural flowers and plants from more than 120 varieties, some of which have never been cultivated in the Gulf region that were arranged and shaped into dazzling and distinct designs, visitors to this popular attraction will see something really different. Record-breaking attractions include the Emirates A380 and an 18-metre floral structure of Mickey Mouse within the garden’s Disney Avenue.
EAT AT THE SALT CAMPSITE: Another limited edition winter pop-up features one of the city’s most popular homegrown burger joints, SALT. Their winter pop-up is located in the heart of DIFC. The brightly coloured venue offers burgers, desserts and cool experiences like a star gazing room, photobooths and workshops on art and photography. The brand launched special burgers exclusively for the pop up like the Camp Fire Burger and smore’s themed desserts.
STAY THE NIGHT AT JEBEL HAFEET DESERT PARK: Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet Desert Park is one of Abu Dhabi’s newest cultural and outdoor adventure attractions. Located at the foot of Jebel Hafeet Mountain, the park offers guests a mix of history, culture, and stunning natural landscapes. The park’s cultural and natural features are one of the cultural sites of Al Ain that make up the UAE’s first designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park is operated by Barari Natural Resources, the environmental management organisation that conserves and manages forests and nature reserves across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Sir Bani Yas Island and Telal Resort. There are a number of fun things to do in Jebel Hafeet Desert Park. Whether you like to explore the desert on wheels, on foot or the traditional way – on a camel.
VISIT AL NOOR ISLAND IN SHARJAH: Sharjah’s unique leisure attraction, is a bastion of exotic trees, prehistoric rocks, a Butterfly House and other features. The small island in Khalid Lagoon is connected to Buhairah Corniche by a footbridge near Al Noor mosque and has wooden walkways for visitors. Inside the island, the centrepiece is a Butterfly House that houses 500 exotic East Asians butterflies, donated by Dr Shaikh Sultan. The trees, some of them oddly shaped, have been imported from other countries, including a 250-year-old olive tree from Spain. There are also 300 million-year-old crystal rocks and art sculptures installed at various points. There is also a play area for children and a Literate Pavilion where visitors can relax. A cafeteria is also available within the Butterfly House. Tickets are priced at Dh35 for Adults, Dh20 for kids
