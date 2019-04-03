Dubai: Al Marmoom Heritage Village will open from April 6 to 18 giving families and tourists a series of cultural treats on the sidelines of Al Marmoom Camel Race Festival.
Abdullah Faraj, Member of the Supreme Committee and Head of Marketing and Events at the festival, said: “We have opted to bring more cultural programmes, shows and activities this year. This includes creating new zones such as a Camel Riding Zone, Old Marine Life Zone, Bedouin Life Zone and many others. Our centre-stage will host various folklore dances from different parts of the world, in addition to newly developed shows celebrating the Year of Tolerance in the UAE.”
Food is also slated to be a big draw this year as kiosks highlight authentic Emirati cuisine as part of efforts to promote Emirati culture. The village will be open from 4pm to 10pm daily.