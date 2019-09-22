Ajman

The Ajman police have given motorists a grace period of three minutes before which they should steer clear of undesignated parking places in the capital.

Major-General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, on Saturday directed staff at the new operations room at the Traffic and Licensing Centre in the emirate that violations caught on surveillance cameras will not be liable for fines if vehicles lining up on arterial streets and main roads, especially where there is not enough parking spaces, move out within three minutes.

He such the move is aimed at accommodating urgent requirements of residents like making a quick purchase at a pharmacy.

He said the motorist will be monitored on cameras linked to the traffic operation room and main police operation room. The new operation room, which is equipped with the latest technology, was inaugurated by Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Executive Council and Crown Prince of Ajman, last Wednesday.

The room is equipped with 50 cameras to monitor the emirate’s roads.

Besides staff training, 120 persons employed by private security and security companies in commercial and residential buildings have also been trained to record parking violations if the grace period is exceeded. Major General Al Nuaimi said 15 per cent of violations recorded nby people in the past turned out to be invalid.

He said the new traffic and licensing centre has 107 employees and provides three main services (renewal of ownership, renewal of license and payment of fines against violations) in addition to 26 sub-services. The centre handled 77,724 transactions since the beginning of the year till mid-September.