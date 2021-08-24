Dubai: Here’s a chance to see Dubai from a new perspective: Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, will open on October 21.
At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take guests up to a 250-metre height, where they will enjoy a majestic view of Dubai skyline.
The Dubai Media Office (DMO) tweeted on Tuesday: “Ain Dubai will contribute to enriching #Dubai’s offerings as a global tourism and leisure destination.”
In terms of comparison, Ain Dubai will go past the 167 metre High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas, and the 135-metre London Eye.
Ticket starts at Dh130
There 48 cabins on Ain Dubai, broken down into three types: observation (Dh130), social (175) and private (Dh1,800). A complete journey on Ain Dubai is around 38 minutes. Tickets to Ain Dubai are now available online on its website.