Dubai: Ain Dubai has been closed until further notice due to “adverse weather conditions”, authorities announced here today. The announcement was posted on Instagram.
The post read: ‘As ever, priority is the health and safety of our guests and providing them with a safe and enjoyable ride. Due to the adverse weather conditions of strong wind gusts, we have been advised that it is not safe to operate Ain Dubai today. Therefore, we will be closed until further notice.
'All tickets affected are valid for a period of 7 days (until January 28, 2022) upon presentation of your existing ticket at the Ain Dubai Box Office. For guests requiring further assistance please email aindxb@aindubai.com referencing your PNR number and name a guest services rep will get back to you ASAP.’