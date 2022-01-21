Dubai: Dust storms and strong winds have been reported in various parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange and yellow weather alert warning motorists of reduced visibility on the roads, especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
According to the NCM, this weather is expected to contine till 4pm today. These strong winds are being caused due to rough seas off the coast of the UAE, both in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Today the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. However, no rainfall has been predicted.
Temperatures across the UAE will see a dip today. According to the NCM, minimum temperature tonight and tomorrow morning in the UAE is expected to fall close to freezing point, causing frost in some mountainous areas.
The NCM added that the weather will be cold during the daytime as well.