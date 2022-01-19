Dubai: The weather on Wednesday will be cloudy to partly cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall in some areas. According to the National Center of Meteorology, clouds will be seen "at times especially over some Northern, Eastern and some coastal areas".
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country for cloud seeding.
Today, a significant drop in temperatures is also expected.
The NCM said that the maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 18-23°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-24°C, and 12-17°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 13-18°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 7-12°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 5-10°C.
The minimum temperature recorded today was 10.6°C in Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at 5.30am.
The sea will be rough becoming moderate by evening in Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea. This will cause light to moderate winds over the sea and in coastal areas.
The NCM added that the weather will be humid by night and on Thursday morning over some internal Eastern areas. Relative humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent, causing a probability of mist formation.