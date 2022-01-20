Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert warning UAE residents of strong winds and rough seas both in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
According to the NCM alert, strong winds reaching a speed of 45km/h are expected on Friday evening along with rough seas with a wave height of 6 to 7 feet in the Arabian Gulf. This is expected till 1pm on Friday.
In the Oman sea, wave height may go up to 10 feet at times, the NCM added.
Friday: Minimum temperature to drop to 1°C, frost in some areas
On Friday, the weather will be cold during daytime, dusty and partly cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, with another a significant drop in temperatures.
In a previous forecast, the NCM had said that minimum temperatures are expected to drop 1°C on Friday night, with a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning.
Fresh northwesterly winds, strong at times especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand over some coastal and internal areas reducing the horizontal visibility. The wind speed is expected to reach 65km/h at times.