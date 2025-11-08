UAE weather: Light rain expected in western areas

No significant changes in sea conditions are expected
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology said the UAE will experience generally stable weather from Sunday to Wednesday, with partly cloudy and occasionally dusty skies and a chance of light rain over some western areas.
Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to remain calm throughout the period.
According to the centrw, the weather on Saturday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times and low clouds appear over the Western Coasts and islands. Humid by night and Sunday morning. Light to moderate winds. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Meanwhile, Sunday will begin with morning humidity over some coastal and inland areas, being mostly clear or partly cloudy later in the day, with patches of low clouds appearing over western coasts and islands.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds between 10 and 20 kilometres an hour, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
On Monday, conditions will remain humid in the morning over coastal and inland areas, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the western coasts and islands, with a chance of light rain.
Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, while winds from the northeast will stay light to moderate, ranging between 10 and 20 km/h and occasionally reaching 30 km/h.
Tuesday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over the western coasts and islands, with a chance of light rain and occasional dust over northern and eastern regions. Light to moderate northeasterly winds will prevail, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h.
By Wednesday, the country is forecast to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, especially in the western areas, accompanied by a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will shift from the southeast to northeast, remaining light to moderate at 10 to 20 km/h and occasionally reaching 30 km/h.
The National Center of Meteorology noted that no significant changes in sea conditions are expected, with calm waves continuing in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
