UAE: Pleasant weather, minimum temperatures set to drop below 14°C

Maximum temperatures are expected between 30-35°C, with averages in the low 20s
Dubai: Residents of the UAE can expect pleasant weather, with partly cloudy skies across the emirates. The temperature will be comfortable, accompanied by a gentle breeze. This morning is cooler, with temperatures below 25°C.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the skies will generally be clear to partly cloudy. However, humidity is anticipated to increase at night and into Monday morning, which may lead to the formation of fog.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to range from 32 to 35°C. On average, daytime temperatures will be in the low 30s, while minimum temperatures could drop to around 14°C. The lowest temperature recorded yesterday morning was 13.9°C at Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5:45 AM.
Winds are forecasted to blow at speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, potentially reaching up to 40 km/h at times. These winds may carry dust and sand into the air, particularly during the day, which could reduce horizontal visibility.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution on the roads, as dust may impair visibility. In terms of sea conditions, the Arabian Gulf is expected to be moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will be slight.
